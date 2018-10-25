August 21, 1957—October 22, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Douglas A. Marks, 61, passed away, peacefully, at his beloved cabin in Aurora, WI, on Monday, October 22, 2018 His funeral service, with full firefighter honors, will be held on Wednesday, October 31st, in the Union Grove Baptist Church, 417-15th Ave., Union Grove, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Adam Love officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
