August 21, 1957—October 22, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Douglas A. Marks, 61, passed away, peacefully, at his beloved cabin in Aurora, WI, on Monday, October 22, 2018.
He was born in Aurora, OH, on August 21, 1957, the son of the late Calvin and Jeanne (nee: Mars) Marks.
Doug has known the love of his life Kimberly Ann, for over twenty years. They were married here in Racine, on June 10, 2006. Doug served the Village of Mt. Pleasant, for over twenty-four years, as a firefighter. He was a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church, the South Shore Firefighters Retirees, the Local 2939 Retirees, and the Aurora Wisconsin Volunteer Fire Department. Doug enjoyed hunting, making maple syrup, wood working, riding his motorcycle, going to his cabin in Aurora, but most of all spending as much time as he could with his wife, kids, granddaughters, and dogs.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Kimberly; children, David Marks, Jeremy (Desiree) Marks, and Erica Marks, all of Racine, Logan (Rebecca) Martin, of Greenfield, and Jacob Martin, of Franklin; two granddaughters, Leah Rae and Talia Rose, and soon to be grandson; sister, Linda (Donald) Williams, of Kent, OH; brothers, Calvin (Barb) Marks III, William Marks, James Marks, and Charles Marks, all of Aurora, OH; mother-in-law, Sandra Larsen, of O’Fallon, MO. His brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, brother firefighters, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard W. Larsen.
His funeral service, with full firefighter honors, will be held on Wednesday, October 31st, in the Union Grove Baptist Church, 417-15th Ave., Union Grove, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Adam Love officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
