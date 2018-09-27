Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dorthy E. Feest

January 2, 1928 – September 24, 2018

RACINE – Dorothy Elizabeth (nee: Hagemann) Feest, age 90; beloved wife of the late Charles L. Feest and dear Mom of Cindy (John) Peterson, Gary (Mary) Feest, Tim Feest & Edward (Leslie) Feest; passed away peacefully at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, with her loving family at her side, on Monday evening, September 24, 2018.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.

