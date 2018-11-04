Try 1 month for 99¢
Dorthy A. Makys

April 20, 1928—October 27, 2018

RACINE—Dorothy A. Makys, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at The Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha.

She was born in Chicago, IL April 20, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anne (Nee: Makis) Makys. She was employed by the Racine County Veteran’s Office for many years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years.

She will be dearly missed by her nieces, Gail (John) Mellberg, Pat Makys; special friends, Michael and Paula Silich; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Anton “Tony” Melter and brother, John and sister-in-law Sue Makys.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A very special thank you to the staff at The Bay at Waters Edge, especially Danielle and Barb, for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

