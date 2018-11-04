Dorthy A. Makys

April 20, 1928—October 27, 2018
RACINE—Dorothy A. Makys, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at The Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha.
She was born in Chicago, IL April 20, 1928, daughter of the late John and Anne (Nee: Makis) Makys. She was employed by the Racine County Veteran’s Office for many years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years.
She will be dearly missed by her nieces, Gail (John) Mellberg, Pat Makys; special friends, Michael and Paula Silich; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Anton “Tony” Melter and brother, John and sister-in-law Sue Makys.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
A very special thank you to the staff at The Bay at Waters Edge, especially Danielle and Barb, for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.