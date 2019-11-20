January 23, 1923—November 10, 2019
PORT WASHINGTON – Dorothy Wernicke, “96”, passed away at Lincoln Village in Port Washington on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Racine on January 23, 1923. She married Floyd F. Wernicke. He was her devoted husband whom she was married to for over 55 years. Floyd preceded her in death on August 15, 2017. Dorothy worked during the WWII war effort installing fuses in bombs. She worked at Young Radiator and later was a waitress at Park Inn restaurant where she retired from after more than 30 years.
Survivors include her children, Donna (James) Lorence, Dolores Dominguese, Robert (Donna) Nyiri and Jeffrey Wernicke; 7 grandchildren names Christine, Julie, Wendy, Wayne, Lisa, Sonia and David; and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Louis Nyiri and an infant daughter Rosemary.
Many thanks go out to Lori Wernicke, wife of Dorothy’s Stepson David Wernicke who was such an enormous help and presence to Dorothy after the loss of her husband Floyd.
A Christian funeral service and burial was held on Thursday, November 14th.
