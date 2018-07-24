November 21, 1931 – July 21, 2018
RACINE – Mrs. Dorothy V. Wells, 86, passed away on July 21, 2018.
She was born on November 21, 1931 in Racine, WI, the daughter of the late Peter and Rose Stanislawski. On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Anthony Wells at St. Lucy Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2013.
Dorothy dedicated much of her time and energy to the raising of her three children. Mom always paid great attention to detail around the house and she enjoyed creating an interior environment that always matched the seasons of the year. An excellent cook, mom’s everyday meals were carefully planned and she enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations with relatives and friends, especially in the years when the family lived on Pleasant Lane. Mom greatly enjoyed her participation in the sports of golfing and bowling. She loved to compete and proudly brought home a number of individual league trophies. Equally important were the friendships that formed during these times with the women in the leagues. Her life was also enriched by the circle of friends with whom mom and dad enjoyed evenings out for supper or even more elaborate vacations filled with plenty of golfing, delicious meals, and happy memories.
Surviving are her children Jim Wells of Kenosha, Robert (Jean) Wells of Brown Deer, and Lynn Wells of Racine; three treasured grandchildren, Anthony (Vicki) Wells, David and Mary Wells; one great grandchild, Anthony Wells; grand-dog, Minnie; brother Robert (Sue) Strand, sister-in-law Karin Wells, brothers-in-law Robert Rivers and Robert Holly; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends — too numerous to mention by name. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Anderson, Lori Widmaier, and Irene Holly; Tony’s parents James and Rose Wells, sisters-in-law Caroline and Florence; brothers-in-law Edwin Anderson, Bill Widmaier, Guy Wells and Eugene Molinaro; and nephew Gary Rivers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine, on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 6:30 pm with Rev. Ron Gramza officiating. A private entombment will take place the following day in the mausoleum chapel of Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine on Thursday, July 26 from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the non-profit Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice located at Columbia St. Mary’s, Ozaukee; Catholic Charities Immigration and Refugee Services have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
