Dorothy Spearman
5/30/1943 - 1/19/2021

RACINE - Age 77. Peacefully passed away on January 19, 2021. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, January 30th in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM.

