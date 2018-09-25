June 11, 1918—September 4, 2018
Dorothy Sylvia Conger, 100 years young, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Wisconsin Veterans’ Boland Hall in Union Grove, WI.
Dorothy was born on June 11, 1918 to Bernard and Anna (Schoenberger) Bamberg. Dorothy was a devoted wife, Mother and Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, playing card games and Bingo. Many hours were spent sitting on the pier and in the swing enjoying her loved ones playing in Catfish Lake and taking long walks with family members in the northwoods picking berries along the way. Dorothy will long be remembered by many with the recipes of her delicious pies, cheesecake, and potato salad!
She was preceded most recently in death by her husband David in 2010 and her identical twin June in 2016. Dorothy was the last survivor in a family of seven children raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is survived by her daughter Joan (George) Hamilton of Franksville, WI and her son Dr. Gary (Judith) Conger of Waunakee, WI. Her 6 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren are Dr. Jennifer Hamilton (Tim Schaap); George (Sherine), Melissa, Sarah, Esabella, Tabitha, Rusty, Toby, and Brady Hamilton; Peter (Stacey), Brianna, Brooke, and Phoebe Hamilton. Meghan Conger; Joshua (Tara) and Cassidy Conger; Gabriel (Dr. Abby) and Reagan Conger. Other surviving relatives include one niece Barbara (Ron) Treis and nephews Jerry (Margaret) Bamberg and Dr. Richard (Mary) Fleck.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, Brianna, Deacon Greg and the caring VA nurses and Staff.
Dorothy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick McConnell with Deacon Rick Meich at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018 at St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Eagle River, WI. There will be a Visitation at 11:00 a.m. preceding the Mass and Burial and Reception Luncheon following.
Memorials may be made to Wisconsin Veterans Home~Union Grove/Activities Fund. The address is WISCONSIN Veterans Home, Boland Hall, 21425 G Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God!” Dorothy will be dearly missed and loved forever.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI
Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home
Phone: (715) 479-4777
Fax: (715) 479-4649
