Dorothy Povkovich

Povkovich, Dorothy, age 83, of Necedah, WI. Passed away at home on Monday February 8, 2021.

She was born on January 14, 1938 in Pittsville, WI. She was united in marriage on August 27, 1960 to William Povkovich. Surviving are: son Glenn (Kellie) Povkovich, grand daughter Katrina, sisters Judy (Lee) Cohn, Carol (Bob) Eppler, and many nieces and nephews.