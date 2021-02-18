Dorothy Povkovich

January 14, 1938—February 8, 2021
Povkovich, Dorothy, age 83, of Necedah, WI. Passed away at home on Monday February 8, 2021.
She was born on January 14, 1938 in Pittsville, WI. She was united in marriage on August 27, 1960 to William Povkovich. Surviving are: son Glenn (Kellie) Povkovich, grand daughter Katrina, sisters Judy (Lee) Cohn, Carol (Bob) Eppler, and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband William, grandson Austin, brothers Gene and Wayne.
