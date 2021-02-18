 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Povkovich
0 comments

Dorothy Povkovich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1938—February 8, 2021

Povkovich, Dorothy, age 83, of Necedah, WI. Passed away at home on Monday February 8, 2021.

She was born on January 14, 1938 in Pittsville, WI. She was united in marriage on August 27, 1960 to William Povkovich. Surviving are: son Glenn (Kellie) Povkovich, grand daughter Katrina, sisters Judy (Lee) Cohn, Carol (Bob) Eppler, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband William, grandson Austin, brothers Gene and Wayne.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can keep your independence as you age

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News