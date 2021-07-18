Sept. 21, 1932 - July 14, 2021

WAUWATOSA - Dorothy Perozzo passed away peacefully with her husband at her side in the Memory Care Unit at Casa del Mare in Kenosha on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Born in Wauwatosa, WI on September 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Gisela (Truppe) Moritsch. She grew up in Racine on JIC Avenue and had many fond memories of her childhood there. She attended St. Catherine's High School and Dominican College in Racine, working part-time at Woolworths to pay for her education. She graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Teaching.

Dorothy taught 6th grade at Grant Elementary school in Kenosha until meeting Sergio Perozzo at Polish Hall. They were married at Holy Name Church in Racine on January 31, 1959. She stayed home to raise her four children, later returning to work at Kenosha Public Library. She was a devoted daughter caring for her aging parents, Gisela and Valentine Moritsch, after they moved nearby.

Dorothy loved gardening, reading books and bird watching. She generously supported many charities, helping children and the elderly, and volunteered at her church. Along with her husband, she was a long-time member of St. Peter's Parish. Both devout Catholics, they instilled a strong sense of morals in their children.