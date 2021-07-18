Sept. 21, 1932 - July 14, 2021
WAUWATOSA - Dorothy Perozzo passed away peacefully with her husband at her side in the Memory Care Unit at Casa del Mare in Kenosha on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Born in Wauwatosa, WI on September 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Gisela (Truppe) Moritsch. She grew up in Racine on JIC Avenue and had many fond memories of her childhood there. She attended St. Catherine's High School and Dominican College in Racine, working part-time at Woolworths to pay for her education. She graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Teaching.
Dorothy taught 6th grade at Grant Elementary school in Kenosha until meeting Sergio Perozzo at Polish Hall. They were married at Holy Name Church in Racine on January 31, 1959. She stayed home to raise her four children, later returning to work at Kenosha Public Library. She was a devoted daughter caring for her aging parents, Gisela and Valentine Moritsch, after they moved nearby.
Dorothy loved gardening, reading books and bird watching. She generously supported many charities, helping children and the elderly, and volunteered at her church. Along with her husband, she was a long-time member of St. Peter's Parish. Both devout Catholics, they instilled a strong sense of morals in their children.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sergio Perozzo; her children: James Louis (Jill Huletz) Perozzo of Chicago, IL, Mary Ann Wu, spouse Chia Kuei (Edward) Wu of Rockville, MD, Margaret (Peggy) Therese Ankney, spouse James Robert (JR) Ankney of Sewanee, TN, and Peter John (Amy Adrian) Perozzo of Kenosha, WI; her grandchildren: Nicole Elizabeth Perozzo of Kenosha, WI, Dylan Thomas Perozzo of Kenosha, WI, Kyle Jakob Perozzo of Milwaukee, WI and Matthew Edward Wu of Rockville, MD.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by: her infant daughter, Elizabeth Perozzo; and her brother, Frederick Moritsch.
Funeral services honoring Dorothy's life will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Friends of the Kenosha Public Library at https://www.mykpl.info/support would be appreciated by the family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Heartland Hospice and Casa del Mare for their love and gentle care of Dorothy and support of Sergio during her illness.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101