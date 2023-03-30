Sept. 24, 1930—Mar. 15, 2023

FORT COLLINS, CO—Dorothy, “Midge” H. Mianecki, 92, of Fort Collins, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Dorothy was born on September 24,1930 in Racine, WI to Dorothy (Johnson) Simpson and Samuel L. DiPasquale. She had two brothers, Samuel N. and William “Bill” DiPasquale. She attended Horlick High School in Racine, WI.

After she retired from Al Olson Sheet Metal, in Racine WI, Dorothy held a job as a bailiff for the Racine County Courts, bookkeeper for the Moose Lodge, and an employee of Hallmark Fort Collins. She also had a love for modeling, which she did in her younger years. She was also a loving mother to her two daughters, Karen and Catrina, and her canine companion, Sunny.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her daughters and Sunny, dining and dancing with her beloved companion of 21 years, Richard “Dick” Krueger. She volunteered and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Racine, WI.

Dorothy will be remembered as a loving mother to her daughters and Sunny, and devoted family member and friend. Her heart radiated with kindness, integrity, and honesty, and she always saw the best in people.

She is survived by daughters: Catrina (Mark Rosen) Mianecki, Crestone, CO and Karen Mianecki, Fort Collins, CO. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, canine companion, Sunny, and her significant other of 21 years, Richard “Dick” Krueger.

Thank you to Colorado Visiting Nurses Hospice Greg, Jen, Brandy, and Kathy, caregiver, Laura, and all the other wonderful caregiving aides.

Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI at a later date.

