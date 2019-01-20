June 8, 1926 – January 16, 2019
BURLINGTON – Dorothy Marie (nee: Boscher) Spanske, age 92, passed away peacefully at Arbor View Assisted Living early Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Manitowoc, WI on June 8, 1926 to the late Harry O. and Ellen Marie (nee: Dickinson) Boscher. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. On June 25, 1949 in Racine, Dorothy was united in marriage with the love of her life, Frank Erwin Spanske, Jr., who preceded her in death on September 19, 2017. Frank and Dorothy were lifetime residents of Racine until moving to Burlington in 2012.
Dorothy had been an active member of Christ Church United Methodist – first on Grange Avenue and then on Washington Avenue, where she volunteered caring for infants/children during Sunday services and was a member of Job’s Daughters International at the Masonic Temple. She was a longtime Brownie / Girl Scout leader and, along with Frank, was a devoted volunteer at the All Saints Medical Center – Christmas House. Among Dorothy’s interests, she enjoyed crafts, reading, vacations up north, camping and fishing. She also enjoyed a glass of fine wine, chocolate and had a great appreciation for all breeds of dogs. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family – especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Keith) Reimers, Robert (Cheryl) Spanske and Pamela (Ken) Simes; grandchildren, Jordan Spanske, Christopher Spanske, Nathan (Tori) Simes and Megan (Justin) Krug; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Boscher.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring Street in Union Grove, WI).
A special note of thanks to the staff of Arbor View Assisted Living in Burlington and Aurora Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
