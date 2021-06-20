 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Mae May (nee Kerkhoff)
0 Comments

Dorothy Mae May (nee Kerkhoff)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON—Dorothy Mae May (nee Kerkhoff), age 88, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021 at Oak Park Place surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy married Ralph May on May 7, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, WI. They were married over 66 years and resided in Burlington with their three sons: Tim, Larry, and Roger May; as well as their daughter Nancy Ziolecki.

A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m., followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News