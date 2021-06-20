BURLINGTON—Dorothy Mae May (nee Kerkhoff), age 88, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021 at Oak Park Place surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy married Ralph May on May 7, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, WI. They were married over 66 years and resided in Burlington with their three sons: Tim, Larry, and Roger May; as well as their daughter Nancy Ziolecki.
A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m., followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service.
