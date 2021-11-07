1940—2021

RACINE — Dorothy Mae Hutchison (nee Timmerman), passed away so very peacefully on October 29, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Fond du Lac on November 19, 1940, and grew up in Kenosha, WI. She was an excellent cook and worked in many restaurants and supper clubs in Kenosha, Racine and the Waukesha area. She retired from Clemont Manor in 2006. Dorothy and Hutch moved to Little Chute, WI to be near her parents.

Dorothy could make a craft project out of anything. She made beautiful jewelry and floral designs. She was an avid painter and loved doing ceramics. Her greatest joys were her many animals.

Dorothy leaves behind a daughter, Dawn Bauer; son, David Hawley six grandchildren: Christina Schultz, Elizabeth Paulk, Andrew Hawley, Serina Hinds, Donald Hawley, Jenny Hawley and their families. Dorothy is also survived by her best friend, Susan Miller and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald “Hutch”; parents, James and Margaret Antrim; sister, Kathy Savaglio; brother, Charles Antrim; son, Donald James Hawley; son-in-law, Charles Bauer; and daughter-in-law, Karine Hawley.