Dorothy M. Williams (Nee: Bardsley)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936—2020

RACINE—Dorothy M. Williams, age 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, February 2, 1936 daughter of the late Thomas and Phoebe (Nee: Regan) Bardsley.

Dorothy will forever be remembered for her zest for life and her love of music. She especially loved Elvis (actually biggest fan ever!) She thoroughly enjoyed attending the McDonald’s Elvis shows with her friends and loved to dance. Her other passions ranged from cooking or testing her luck at the casinos. Dorothy also volunteered for Toys for Tots. Dorothy devoted her life to her family and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her son, Russell Thomas Williams and daughter, Cheryl Ann Williams both of Racine, her grandcat, Papa, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her half brother, Frank Bardsley.

A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested by the family.

A special thank you to Dr. Engel and the staff at the Racine Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY