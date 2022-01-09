August 13, 1924 - December 30, 2021

RACINE - Dorothy M. Sykes, age 97, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Mandan, N. Dakota, August 13, 1924, daughter of the late John and Mary (nee: Jahner) Ferderer.

Dorothy moved to Racine when she was 13. For nearly a century, Dorothy experienced every opportunity available. From being raised without running water to riding in a rumble seat back to North Dakota and then at age 90 hiking Arches National Park, while using the I-Cloud. On July 6, 1957, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Sykes who preceded her in death January 9, 2008. She was a lifelong member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. She had a great work ethic and was employed for several years at SC Johnson Wax, and lastly at Michaels Machine until her retirement. Dorothy's zestful journey encompassed traveling, art, music, shopping and dining out. Festivals were her favorite from Pow Wows to Cranfest, she loved being on the go.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Marcia Sykes; extended family, Janice (Rick) Sindic and their children: Lillie, and Jacob; sister-in-law, Henryetta (Tom) Eser; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harrold (Dolores) Ferderer.

Due to Covid, private funeral services were held, with Entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Memorials to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services to have trees plated in Dorothy's memory, have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the nursing staff at Ascension All Saints and the staff at Compassus Hospice especially Amanda, for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to