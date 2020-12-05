Dorothy M. Hollister (nee: Scholz)

Dorothy was born to Walter and Elsie M. (nee: Umland) Scholz November 7, 1939 in the Town of Aniwa, WI. Dorothy attended Mattoon High School, spending most of her early life up north in the Mattoon area until 1979 when she moved to Waterford. Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, played the organ, directed the choir, and drove the bus to the Milwaukee Brewers games for many years. Dorothy was employed by Dousman Transport, where she drove school bus, and Carr’s Floral Shop in Waterford. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, making floral arrangements and crafting. Most of all she loved spending as much time as possible with her family. She will be truly missed by family and friends.