RACINE, WI—With her family by her side, Dorothy M. Eftemoff (nee Veselik), age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 23, 2022. Dorothy was born in Racine on September 2, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Anna (nee Mueller) Veselik and was a lifelong resident.

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. On May 23, 1959, Dorothy was united in marriage to George J. Eftemoff at St. Rita Catholic Church where she was a lifetime member. They were married for fifty-four beautiful years before George preceded her in death on October 26, 2013. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed golfing, playing cards, attending her grandkids’ sporting events, and volunteering her time and talents at St. Rita, Meals on Wheels and HALO. She will be best remembered as a loving, devoted mother, and professional grandma who cherished her time with her family.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her children: Susan Bliese of Mukwonago, Sallie (Jeffrey) Hollow of Franksville, Stacie (Thomas) Cannon of Reno, NV, Scott (Kelly) Eftemoff of Evansville, WI, Sharyn Eftemoff (Eric Krantz) of Minnetonka, MN; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her twin brother, Donald (Rose) Veselik; brother-in-law, Rowdell (Rita) Eftemoff; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Judith) Veselik; sister, Rita (Wilmer) Buchholz; and her grandson, Adam Scott Bliese.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday March 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested.

