April 9, 1930—April 10, 2019
RACINE—Dorothy M. Bogard, age 89, passed away at Ascension—All Saints Hospital on April 10, 2019.
She was born on April 9, 1930 to parents Frank and Ruth (nee. Lanolon) in Marshalltown, Iowa. Dorothy graduated from high school and was valedictorian of her class in June 1948. She married her neighbor and longtime best friend, Bill B. Bogard in August 1948. She gave birth to 6 children.
Dorothy is survived by five of those children, Diana Hoey Bogard of Racine, Bill D. Bogard of Ingleside, Texas, Ronald J. Bogard of Union Grove, WI, Donald R. Bogard of Topeka, Kansas, and Ruth A. Mohr of Racine, WI; 1 brother, William Lang of Sun City, Arizona; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. Bogard; daughter, Dorothy; 5 brothers and sisters; and 1 grandson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
