Dorothy M. Anderson

May 26, 1931—November 16, 2019

RACINE—Dorothy Marie (nee: Commodore) Anderson, 88, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Ascension-All Saints.

Dorothy’s memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take from 9:30 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her loving husband Neil at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

