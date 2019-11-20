Dorothy M. Anderson

May 26, 1931—November 16, 2019

RACINE—Dorothy Marie (nee: Commodore) Anderson, 88, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Ascension-All Saints. She was born in Racine on May 26, 1931 the daughter of the late Patsy and Beatrice (nee: Normand) Commodore. In Waukegan, IL, Dorothy was united in marriage to Neil R. Anderson on November 28, 1964. She enjoyed her job as a cook with Lincoln Lutheran for 35 years. Dorothy found great enjoyment in cooking, travel, reading, visiting with family and friends at Panera, keeping up with “Days of Our Lives” and spending time with her family which she always put first.

She is survived by her children; Carolyn (LeRoy) Seeger, Terry (Patricia) Green, Kevin (Janet) Green, Debbie (Tom Pulice) Skanron.

Dorothy is further survived by eleven grandchildren; Lisa, Christopher, Toni, Paul, Erica, Kyle, Brian, Luke, Nathaniel, Zachary and Joshua. She is also survived by, brother, Robert (Maureen) Commodore, special sister-in-law, Darlene Commodore, many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friend Carol Buhler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil on November 25, 2005, son Rick Green, granddaughter, Kelly Marie King, two great-grandsons, and brother, Norman Commodore.