January 3, 1928—February 14, 2019
RACINE—Dorothy Lois Hackler, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Dorothy was born on January 3, 1928, to the late John and Marie (nee Ergish) Goodland in Racine. In high school, Dorothy met the love of her life, Robert Hackler, at Beachland Roller Rink. The two were united in marriage on May 8, 1948, in Racine.
Dorothy is a longtime member of the former Atonement Lutheran Church. She worked as an assembler at Hamilton Beach. Dorothy’s hobbies included counted cross stitch and a passion for gardening. She also enjoyed roller skating in her earlier days.
Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory is her loving husband of 70 years, Robert Hackler; her daughter, Jeanne (Joe) Larson; her son, Mark (Michaelene) Hackler; her daughter, Roberta (Jeff) Walls; her grandchildren: Kevin Walls, Jessica Walls, Mike Kutz, Tim Kutz, and Adam Kutz; her brother-in-law, Al Pietkivitch; her sister-in-law, Emily Hackler; her special niece, Kathy Barbeau; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her sisters: Violet, Marie, Ruth, Abigal, Joyce, Doris (her twin), and Barbara; her brothers: Walter and Kenneth; two infant siblings; her brother-in-law, Walter Hackler; and her sister-in-law, Maryanne Pietkivitch.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Williams officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow after the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please ask Dorothy’s family where to direct memorials. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Barbeau for her compassionate care of Dorothy as well as the staff at Ridgewood Care Center.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
