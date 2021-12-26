 Skip to main content
Dorothy Lee Williams

December 2, 1956 – December 19, 2021

Dorothy Lee Williams, 65, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born in Glendora, MS, on December 2, 1956.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Melvin Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A full obituary will be available soon on the funeral home website.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

