December 2, 1956 – December 19, 2021
Dorothy Lee Williams, 65, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born in Glendora, MS, on December 2, 1956.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Melvin Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A full obituary will be available soon on the funeral home website.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000