Dorothy L. Reesman (Green)

Dorothy L. (Green) Reesman

March 26, 1929 - Aug. 18, 2022

KANSASVILLE - Dorothy Laverne Reesman (Green), 93, passed away surrounded by her family at home August 18, 2022. She was born March 26, 1929, to Peter and Edna (Gonsky) Green. She married the late Martin Reesman on August 29, 1950, in Dubuque, IA and together they raised four children. Dorothy was very active in Yorkville 4H and served as general leader. She enjoyed baking, canning, and gardening. Dorothy farmed dairy alongside Martin and was a member of the Woman's Farm Bureau for many years. In 2001, she was honored by the Blood Center of Wisconsin for donating 16 gallons of blood.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Peter (Debra) Reesman of Kansasville, George Reesman of Kansasville, Carl (Penny) Reesman of Lebanon, MO, and Arlene (David) Rowntree of Union Grove; grandchildren: Jean (Pat) Uhlenhake of Horicon, Andrew (Kristi) Rowntree of Kansasville, Karen Rowntree of Minneapolis, MN, Susan Rowntree of Union Grove, Erick Harrison and Dustin Harrison of Lebanon, MO; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Ian, Lydia, Maggie, Laura, and Lucian; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; her parents; and her siblings: Roger Green, Riley (Gladys) Green, and Eugene "Johnny" Green.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 23, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow at 12:15 PM.

The family gives special thanks to Chris and Ganaa for the compassionate care they gave to Dorothy.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

MILLER-REESMAN, KASUBOSKI, HAAS, AND DAHL FUNERAL HOME

620 15TH AVE.

UNION GROVE, WI 53182

262-878-2500