Oct. 14, 1922—July 16, 2022

Dorothy K. Frahm, age 99, formerly from the town of Yorkville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Sage Meadow in Racine. Dorothy was born October 14, 1922, to Alfred and Frances (nee Wendt) Lauber in the town of Yorkville. Her early life was spent in Yorkville. On December 16, 1944, she was united in marriage to George H. Frahm at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. George passed away December 14, 2001. Following their marriage, they resided in Yorkville where they raised their family.

Dorothy was a lifetime member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and volunteered for the Ladies Aid at church. She was a wonderful seamstress and was known for all the stuffed animals she made; they were her specialty.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Robert (Gail) Frahm, Bonnie (Donald) Amundson, Jean (Darryl) DeGraff, and Kevin (Sherry) Frahm, grandchildren: Joel Frahm, Julie Frahm, Ryan (Karen) Amundson, Michael (Karen) Amundson, Christopher (Dawn) Amundson, Scott (Tricia) Amundson, Katherine (Greg) McManus, Emily (Kris Haskin) Bass, Aaron (Wendy) DeGraff, Anna DeGraff, Nicholas (Kim Felker) Frahm, Megan (Lucas) Schwartzer, and Rachel (Fiancé Dustin Brick) Frahm, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Carol Harcus, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers and sisters-in-law: Norman and Joyce Lauber, Clarence and Leora Lauber, Leona Jesperson, and Dorothy Norman; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lorraine and Harold Schrubbe, Harriet and Norbert Pfeffer and Ruth Lauber.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Denise and the wonderful staff at Sage Meadow for all their care and compassion. God bless you; you are all angels and Mom loved you.

The family has suggested memorials be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Amundson officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

