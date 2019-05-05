Try 3 months for $3

March 23, 1930—May 1, 2019

RACINE—Dorothy J. Heusdens, 89, passed away at the Oak Ridge Care Center on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

She was born in Racine on March 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert and Odell (nee: Rondeau) Cuthbertson.

She was the beloved mother of, Kitty (John) Carls, loving grandmother of, Amanda Schroeder, “Mimi” to Natalie Schroeder, and aunt to Robin Luccason, all of Racine. Also surviving are her furry, four-legged friend, Trumpet. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Heusdens was preceded in death by her loving husband, Neil, her son, Kim, and sister, Betty Hess.

In keeping with her wish a private service was held.

