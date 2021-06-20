Dorothy J. Coyne

September 25, 1946 – June 17, 2021
STURTEVANT – Dorothy Jean Coyne, age 74, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Thursday, June 17, 2021, following a brave 2-year struggle with dementia.
Dorothy was born in L’Anse, MI, on September 25, 1946, to the late Wayne and Marie (nee: Burnet) Kahkonen. A 1965 graduate of L’Anse Michigan High School, she went on to earn her nursing degree from Harper Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, MI. Dorothy faithfully served as a R.N., mainly as a home health nurse. On June 14, 2003, in St. Lucy Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with John W. Coyne.
Dorothy was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church until 2010 when she and John joined Grace Church. She was baptized in faith at Grace by Pastor Mike Matheson a few years ago, a life-changing event she was extremely proud of. Among her interests, Dorothy enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography, traveling – especially to Nashville, TN; and had been so excited about a family trip to Alaska, but unfortunately had to be canceled due to COVID and her failing health.
Surviving are her husband, John Coyne; children: Lisa Brock, John (Tina) Hust, David Hust, Tracey (Gary) Solfest and Tonya (Darrell) Blair; grandchildren: Ashley (Justin) Wiser, Andrew Hust, Samantha (Eric) Straub, Billy Brock, Adam and Alyssa Weisbrod; Joanne, Kerrian, Stephanie and Samantha Solfest; Kayla, Josh and Cameron Smith; great-granddaughters, Tinley Wiser and Tiana Smith; sisters, Kathy (Pat) Daust and Barbara Boyer; brothers: Larry and Karl Kahkonen; sisters-in-law: Nancy Ertresvaag, Pat (Mark) Bingen and Mary Ellen (Gary) Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Marie Kahkonen; daughter, Tina Rolinski; grandson, Nathan Smith; and brother-in-law, Ralph Ertresvaag.
A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Matheson officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Dorothy’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
