Dorothy J. Coyne

September 25, 1946 – June 17, 2021

STURTEVANT – Dorothy Jean Coyne, age 74, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Thursday, June 17, 2021, following a brave 2-year struggle with dementia.

Dorothy was born in L’Anse, MI, on September 25, 1946, to the late Wayne and Marie (nee: Burnet) Kahkonen. A 1965 graduate of L’Anse Michigan High School, she went on to earn her nursing degree from Harper Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, MI. Dorothy faithfully served as a R.N., mainly as a home health nurse. On June 14, 2003, in St. Lucy Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with John W. Coyne.

Dorothy was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church until 2010 when she and John joined Grace Church. She was baptized in faith at Grace by Pastor Mike Matheson a few years ago, a life-changing event she was extremely proud of. Among her interests, Dorothy enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography, traveling – especially to Nashville, TN; and had been so excited about a family trip to Alaska, but unfortunately had to be canceled due to COVID and her failing health.