Dorothy Hicks Constantine

Once married and settled in Racine, Dorothy gave birth to five children within a span of six years. As the children grew, she became involved with the community, joining the Junior League, the YWCA, where she formed the first girls' swim team, and then worked as a teacher for Head Start. Woven into all of this were numerous exchange students she welcomed into the home, hailing from Japan, Israel, Iran and Ethiopia.

Dorothy ran for and was elected Alderman of Racine's 2nd District in the early 1970s, an office she held for 17 years. The 2nd District, situated in a beautiful part of town bordering Lake Michigan, was riddled with large pockets of poverty when Dorothy assumed office. She made it her mission to know all of her constituents and to advocate for them, particularly those whose landlords didn't comply with building codes or who charged excessive rent. She campaigned to limit the number of bars in her district on the southside of Racine and eventually, in partnership with the SC Johnson Company (whose headquarters were in the 2nd District) helped oversee an official Southside Revitalization Project. She was a woman ahead of her time, working tirelessly to break down systemic racism without having the vocabulary to do so or the popular will behind her. Her political activism was not always appreciated, but she took pride in being dubbed “Alderman Constantpain” by her detractors.