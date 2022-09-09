 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy (Harmel) Corman

Dorothy (Harmel) Corman

RACINE—Dorothy (nee: Harmel) Corman, 95, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

