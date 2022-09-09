Dorothy (Harmel) Corman

RACINE—Dorothy (nee: Harmel) Corman, 95, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.
