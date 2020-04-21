Dorothy H. Brandt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 30, 1924 – April 18, 2020

RACINE – Dorothy Helen (nee: Zinnen) Brandt, age 95, passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of Lakeshore at Siena on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1924 to the late Raymond & Helen Louise (nee: Schulte) Zinnen. On July 26, 1947 in St. Edward’s Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Delmar W. Brandt. To this loving union, their six cherished children were born. Delmar passed away on May 5, 2016.

A graduate of Washington Park High School, Dorothy was employed at Webster Electric, Western Publishing, Manpower and Buckets Pub. She was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church where she had been active in the church Women’s Club and enjoyed time spent with friends of the Webster Electric Girls’ Card Club. Always kind & sweet, Dorothy appreciated and admired the birds & squirrels in her beautiful yard where she could often be found gardening. Dorothy also was happy while knitting. Above all, Dorothy looked forward to family traditions & spending time with all her loved ones. They were her everything.