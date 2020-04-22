Dorothy H. Brandt

Services for Dorothy will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/BeApes5tSQk on Wednesday beginning at 5:45 pm (service will start at 6 pm). Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Dorothy, memorials may be made to “Chuck Brandt” to establish a donation to the Racine Zoo – bird aviary area. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.