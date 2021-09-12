 Skip to main content
Dorothy E. Upchurch
Dorothy E. Upchurch

RACINE—Upchurch, Dorothy E. Age 95 yrs. passed away on September 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Baptist Church 5731 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI. Instate Friday, 9:30 a.m. at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 6:00—8:00 p.m. at the CHURCH.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unity Grand Chapter Foundation (Scholarship), P.O. Box 240876, Milwaukee, WI 53224.

The family is making a request that a Mask must be worn. The family is served by:

Northwest Funeral Chapel

O’Bee, Ford & Frazier

6630 W. Hampton Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53218

41462-6020

