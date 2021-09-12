Dorothy E. Upchurch

RACINE—Upchurch, Dorothy E. Age 95 yrs. passed away on September 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Baptist Church 5731 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI. Instate Friday, 9:30 a.m. at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 6:00—8:00 p.m. at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unity Grand Chapter Foundation (Scholarship), P.O. Box 240876, Milwaukee, WI 53224.
The family is making a request that a Mask must be worn. The family is served by:
Northwest Funeral Chapel
O’Bee, Ford & Frazier
6630 W. Hampton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53218
41462-6020
