February 27, 1931—September 7, 2020
RACINE – Dorothy E. Prochaska, 89, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Missouri on February 27, 1931. On September 30, 1950 in Hugen, WI she married Leonard L. Prochaska, Sr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1997. Dorothy retired from Walker Mfg. after many years. She loved to Cross stitch.
Survivors include her children, Leonard L. Prochaska, Jr., Judy (Jack) Hylton, Bernie Morrow, Joyce (Bill) Schmidt and Cathy Prochaska; grandchildren, Jonathan (Marie) Hylton, Erinn (Angelo Sarto) Hylton, Chad (Sara Vego) Hylton, Jennifer Olson Koellner, Michael (Stephanie) Olson, Ryan (Jackie) Morrow, Lisa (Edgar) Avila, Danielle (Casey) Apker, and Ashley Schmidt; great grandchildren, Dominick Hylton, River Sarto, Marissa Olson, Matthew Koellner, Hunter Olson, Josh Morrow, Mariah Morrow, Tyler Morrow, Adrianna Avila, Julianna Avila, Destiny Sewell and Nova Apker; and many great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
