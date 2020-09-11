February 27, 1931 – September 7, 2020
RACINE – Dorothy E. Prochaska, 89, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Monday, September 7, 2020.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
