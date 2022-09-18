May 28, 1935—Sept. 13, 2022

RACINE—Dorothy E. Kober, (nee: Hansen), 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Dorothy was born in Racine, WI on May 28, 1935 to Walter and Catherine (nee: Gizinski) Hansen. Dorothy married James Kober at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Racine on September 26, 1959. She was employed by Racine County for 15 years, retiring in May 2000.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 63 years, James; son, David (Julie) Kober, daughter, Laura (Rich) Van Swol; grandchildren: Christopher (Samantha) Van Swol and Heather Van Swol; sisters: Ruth (Ray) Organ and Kathleen (Robert) Teska; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Kober; and sister-in-law, Doris Lueckfeld. Dorothy is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edward and Rose Kober; brothers: Lawrence and Eugene Hansen, sisters: Margaret Marsh and Lorraine Kaisler; brothers-in-law: Clark Marsh and William Kaisler; sisters-in-law: Alice Hansen, Margery Hansen and Janet Venegas; and niece Dawn Lueckfeld.

A Memorial mass for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 7400 Spring St., Mt. Pleasant. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mullane, his staff and the hospice staff, in particular nurse Alicia and social worker Kate, for the exceptional care of Dorothy and support of the family.

