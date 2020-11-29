Dorothy E. Heister (Nee: Younk)

June 13, 1923 – November 24, 2020
RACINE – Dorothy E. Heister, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at her residence. Dorothy was born in Racine on June 13, 1923, daughter of the late Edward and Besse (nee: Tomasek) Younk and had been a lifelong resident.
In the summer of 1945, Dorothy was united in marriage to Franklin J. Heister, who preceded her in death. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, especially schafkopf. Dorothy was an extraordinary woman with great style, a twinkle in her eyes, a smile on her face, and will be remembered for her love for her family.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by her son, Frank Heister Jr. (Peter Aymonin) of Racine; daughter-in-law, Patricia Heister of Racine; grandchildren, Karri, John and Jenni; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents husband and brother Arthur, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, Clifton.
A funeral service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Thursday at 10:00 until time of service. To view the service online, you may go to Dorothy’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then live stream.
A very special thank you to her loving and caring Granddaughter, Karri for her devotion shown to Dorothy.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.