Dorothy E. Heister (Nee: Younk)

June 13, 1923 – November 24, 2020

RACINE – Dorothy E. Heister, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at her residence. Dorothy was born in Racine on June 13, 1923, daughter of the late Edward and Besse (nee: Tomasek) Younk and had been a lifelong resident.

In the summer of 1945, Dorothy was united in marriage to Franklin J. Heister, who preceded her in death. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, especially schafkopf. Dorothy was an extraordinary woman with great style, a twinkle in her eyes, a smile on her face, and will be remembered for her love for her family.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her son, Frank Heister Jr. (Peter Aymonin) of Racine; daughter-in-law, Patricia Heister of Racine; grandchildren, Karri, John and Jenni; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents husband and brother Arthur, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, Clifton.