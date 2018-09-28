Dorothy E. Feest

January 2, 1928 – September 24, 2018
RACINE – Dorothy Elizabeth (nee: Hagemann) Feest, age 90, passed away peacefully at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, with her loving family at her side, on Monday evening, September 24, 2018.
A lifetime resident, Dorothy was born in Racine on January 2, 1928 to the late Casper and Stella (nee: Block) Hagemann. After graduating from Washington Park High School, she was employed by Massey-Ferguson. On September 29, 1951 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Charles Leo Feest, who preceded her in death on May 12, 2006.
Catholic by faith, Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Edward & St. Lucy Parishes. Extremely artistic and crafty, Dorothy excelled in needlepoint, sewing, quilting and porcelain doll making. Above all, she was a devoted Wife, Mom and Nana, who always placed the needs of her family before her own.
Surviving are her children, Cindy (John) Peterson, Gary (Mary) Feest, Tim Feest & Edward (Leslie) Feest; adored granddaughter, Ali Feest; sisters-in-law, Jean Hagemann; brother-in-law, Ray (Janet) Feest; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents & husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Orville Hagemann, Gene Hagemann & Casper (Pat) Hagemann; and sisters, Laurie (Ed) Jozwik & Ruth (James) Feest.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
