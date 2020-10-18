Dorothy 'Dot' Stamm

She was born April 15, 1922, to the late Alma and George Kruse in Des Plaines, Ill. She was active in band and music in her youth. The association with music continued through most of her life. She was the organist for the First Congregational Church in Elkhorn for over 20 years. She was the accompanist for many a student musician at the annual solo and ensemble contests. Like every working mother, she wore many hats, but most of her working career was as Office Manager at Frank Holton & Company in Elkhorn. Volunteering became a full-time commitment during her retirement years. Dorothy worked as a team with her husband, Bud, volunteering in Whitewater, Burlington, and other Wisconsin and Texas communities. When not volunteering, they traveled extensively.