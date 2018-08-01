Dorothy ‘Dot’ Edmonston
September 29, 1925—July 27, 2018
RACINE—Dorothy (nee: Kramer) “Dot” Edmonston, 92, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Bigelow, MN on September 29, 1925 to the late John and Jennie (Roedema) Kramer. On September 27, 1958, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Edmonston at First Reformed Church.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry Edmonston. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on November 2, 2012, and her grandson, Robert Steven Edmontson; brothers, Jacob, Richard, Duane and Donald Kramer and a sister, Tina Derksen.
Dorothy’s funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street on Saturday, August, 4, 2018 at 11a.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Dorothy in a special way may direct memorials to Racine Christian Reformed School in memory of Dorothy’s grandson, Robert Steven Edmonston.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.