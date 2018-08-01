Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dorothy "Dot" Edmonston

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Edmonston

September 29, 1925—July 27, 2018

RACINE—Dorothy (nee: Kramer) “Dot” Edmonston, 92, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Bigelow, MN on September 29, 1925 to the late John and Jennie (Roedema) Kramer. On September 27, 1958, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Edmonston at First Reformed Church.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry Edmonston. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on November 2, 2012, and her grandson, Robert Steven Edmontson; brothers, Jacob, Richard, Duane and Donald Kramer and a sister, Tina Derksen.

Dorothy’s funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street on Saturday, August, 4, 2018 at 11a.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Dorothy in a special way may direct memorials to Racine Christian Reformed School in memory of Dorothy’s grandson, Robert Steven Edmonston.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy 'Dot' Edmonston
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments