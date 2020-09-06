Dorothy Ann Kohl

Dorothy was born on January 27, 1931 in Racine, daughter of the late Theodore and Catherine Leuker. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of ‘49”. Dorothy played with the Racine Junior Belles baseball team in 1947. She was very creative and enjoyed embroidery, quilting, weaving, painting, jewelry making, tapestry and sewing; all done with an uncompromising eye for detail. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. On Saturday, June 14, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to the late Stephen H. Kohl and together they raised four children. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and later, Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. Dorothy was employed as a medical transcriptionist with Racine Medical Clinic for most of her career.