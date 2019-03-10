Dooley, Dorothy Ann (nee. Rucht) of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
She is survived by her loving husband Dan, children: Susan (David) Jambretz, Patti Bowen, Bruce Dooley (Tina); nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be held IN CHURCH on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM and a visitation IN CHURCH on Tuesday, March 12, from 10-10:45 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Street, Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family for distribution according to Dorothy’s wishes. Please make checks payable to: “Dan Dooley”.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.