Dorothy Ann Bakke

August 1, 1924 – July 10, 2019
RACINE – Dorothy Ann (nee: Tamm, Rice) Bakke, age 94; beloved wife of the late Carlton Rice and dear mother of Kay (Frank) Prevatt, Nancy (Al) Noll, Charles (Sharon) Rice & William (Barbara) Rice; passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of St. Monica’s Senior Living (3920 N. Green Bay Road), with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the chapel of St. Monica’s Senior Living on Tuesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
