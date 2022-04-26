Dorothy Alma Harbach (Hintz)

June 5, 1930—April 18, 2022

CALEDONIA—Dorothy Alma Harbach (nee Hintz) was born on June 5, 1930 to Adolph and Mary Hintz; and on April 18, 2022 left this earth to go to her eternal heavenly home.

During her 91 years, Dorothy was always a hard worker, working in the haymors. Always remembered fondly the time she spent helping on her grandparents farm, milking cows as a young girl. She spent the majority of her working years as a realtor and treasured the times she had and the friends she made at N. Christensen & Sons. Dorothy enjoyed spending time on the golf course, in her flower and vegetable gardens, being an active member of the Racine Garden Club and attending Thursday morning Bible studies at church.

Dorothy is survived by her three children: Ellen (Bruce) Holtermann, David Harbach and Dawn (Rick) Martin; grandchildren: Brian, Robin, Ann Marie, Katelyn and Elena Holtermann and Patrick (Jennie) and Megan Martin; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Earl (Doris) Hintz and sister, Dolores (Dick) Greenwald; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and her constant companion, Misty puppy.

Preceding her in death were Edward, her husband of 69 years, and her brother, Ralph.

Dorothy was a lifelong and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Caledonia (7900 Nicholson Road, Caledonia, WI). At Trinity Dorothy was baptized, confirmed, married and will now be put to rest in a service to be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery after the service. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Caledonia. HERITAGE FH 414-761-2750 www.heritagefuneral.com.