September 13, 1935 – June 2, 2020

Dorothy A. Wiesneth passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Her family was able to express love, thanks, and say goodbye.

Born September 13, 1935 in Brighton, WI, she was a lifelong area resident and a fifty-year parishioner of St. Lucy’s Catholic Parish in Racine.

She mastered the classic and often under appreciated role of matriarch, raising a wonderful, loving, and diverse group of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She took great care of the people and the things she loved. She enjoyed cards, especially bridge, and her flowers, especially roses.

Survivors include her children, Jack (Linda) Wiesneth, Judi (Bill) Kessler, Debi Kurtz, Cindi (Gerry) Flynn, Mike (Julie) Wiesneth ,and Janet (JR) Wiesneth-Sienko; her grandchildren, Eric (Tricia) Wiesneth, Russ (Aimee) Wiesneth, Carrie (Heath) Siebert, Megan Kurtz (Taylor), Nicole Flynn, Danielle (Fred) Altergott, Samantha Kristiansen, and Chara and Brad Kessler; her great grandchildren, Lyla, Nolan, John, Tom, James , Nora, Colten ,Sylis, Landon, Charlotte, Gianina, Kesslyn, and Mason.