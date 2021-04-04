 Skip to main content
Dorothy A. Pelligrino
Dorothy A. Pelligrino

Dorothy A. Pelligrino

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dorothy Ann Pellegrino, 83, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on March 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A memorial celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, with Rev. John Roekle officiating.

Visitation at the church on Tuesday will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please see the Journal Times on Sunday, April 18, 2021, or the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

