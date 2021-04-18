Dorothy A. Pellegrino

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dorothy Ann Pellegrino, 83, passed away peacefully at Ascension – All Saints on March 28, 2021.
A lifetime resident of Racine/Mt. Pleasant, Dorothy was born to the late Emery and Viola Kintzler. She was a 1955 graduate of Washington Park High School.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and previously was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Dorothy was a 20-year employee of SC Johnson Commercial Markets, later known as Diversey Legacy, and then Sealed Air, retiring in 1998.
Dorothy was deeply loved by her late husband, Glenn Pellegrino, and her sons: Gregg (Amber Mercier) Pellegrino of Racine, Glen (Leslie) Pellegrino of Newark, DE; daughter, Sandra (Dr. Gregory) Sobczak of Middleton, WI; grandchildren: Gabriel and Peter Sobczak of Madison, Taylor and Brittany Pellegrino of Newark, DE, Nicole Pellegrino and Brook Mercier of Racine; sisters-in-law: Elaine Kintzler of Illinois, Connie Klofonda of LaLuz, NM, Lyn Sylfest of Virginia; special nephew, Kasey O’Keefe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her beloved parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers: Harry, Burton, and David Kintzler; sisters: Carol Braun, Phyllis Poelman; sister-in-law, Janet Kinztler; and brothers-in-law: Herman Poelman, and James Klofonda.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A memorial celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation at the church on Tuesday will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
