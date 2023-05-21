Jan. 5, 1940—May 14, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Dorothy A. Moldenauer, 83, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born in Racine on January 5, 1940, daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy (nee: Kohlman) Blommel.

Dorothy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Albert “Bill” Moldenauer, at Holy Name Catholic Church in 1964.

Dorothy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1958. She worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Company for 31 years, before retiring as a Controller in 1992. Dorothy enjoyed Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and decorating her home. She loved doting on her family, especially her great-granddaughter, Josie.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Albert “Bill” Moldenauer; children: Jennifer (Mark) Dechant, Andrew (Mary) Moldenauer, Eric (Ashley) Moldenauer; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Sr. Christine Blommel, Mary Ann Glassen, Laurie (Ron) Carter; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband, Keith L. Hansen; brothers: Charles Blommel, William (Mona) Blommel, David Blommel; sisters: Marguerite (Fred) Maier, Betty (Robert) Glassen; and brother-in-law, Paul Glassen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:00pm, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church.

