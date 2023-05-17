MOUNT PLEASANT—Dorothy A. Moldenauer, 83, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 14, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:00 p.m., at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lucy Catholic Church. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.