October 12, 1925 — February 23, 2020

Dorothy A. Kerkman, 94, of Waterford, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living.

Born in Bassett, Wisconsin on October 12, 1925, she was the daughter of Henry and Mathilda (nee Richter) Nienhaus. Her early years were spent in Bassett, where she attended Bassett Grade School and Wilmot High School. On August 27, 1949 in Wilmot, she was united in marriage to Stanley Kerkman. Following marriage, they made New Munster their home.

Dorothy was a homemaker who loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed raising chickens and selling the eggs and was known to make the best bread. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and served in the Ladies Guild, Christian Mothers Group and was on the Funeral Committee. She also took care of the flowers in front of the church and helped with the Meals On Wheels Program.