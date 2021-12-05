Dorothy A. Fumo (nee Strommen)

March 23, 1935—November 21, 2021

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN—Dorothy E. Fumo (nee Strommen), age 86, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in St. Louis Park, MN. Dorothy was born in Boscobel, WI. on March 23, 1935, daughter of the late Robert C. Strommen and Esther S. (Strommen) Ratshinske (nee Lerdahl).

Dorothy graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1953”. On July 23, 1955, Dorothy was united in marriage to the late Frank W. Fumo. She was employed at Great Northern Corporation in Racine for 30 years and loved her Great Northern friends. Dorothy was a member of St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and belonged to the Vittoria Colonna. Dorothy spent most of her time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and recently moved to Minnesota to be closer to her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her girlfriend trips to Las Vegas and other travel with Frank, family, and friends.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her children: Terri (Steve) Jenkins, Michael (Nancy) Fumo; grandchildren: Erin (Matthew) Colianni, Liz Jenkins (fiance Tom Olson), Christopher Jenkins (fiance Courtney Hutchins), Tony Fumo; great-grandchildren: Aurora Colianni, and Arthur Colianni; sister Evelyn Joslin; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by siblings: Ruth Fox, Alger Strommen, Robert Strommen, Shirley Recupero, Betty St. Thomas.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private interment will be held. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital (stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriner’s Hospital (shrinerschildrens.org) for children have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN for their compassionate care.

